TotalEnergies submits surveys, installation plans for wind farm offshore France

Centre Manches Energies offshore Normandy will be the country’s largest development to date.
Related To: 
June 1, 2026
Add Us On Google
ID 428799678 © Roman Bjuty | Dreamstime.com
offshore wind operations in the Netherlands
Courtesy TotalEnergies
Centre Manche map

In September 2025, TotalEnergies, in partnership with RWE, was awarded the Centre Manche 2 offshore wind tender as operator.

TotalEnergies has applied for the Single Authorization of the 1.5-GW Centre Manche Energies wind farm 40 km offshore Normandy, France. 

This is said to be the country's largest offshore wind development to date. The company secured the award of the project in 2025.

Its application covers technical and environmental surveys, the preliminary design for the wind farm, and the planned installation program.

Once built, it will generate about 6 TWh per year and supply enough green electricity to power more than one million French homes.

The project, with an estimated investment of €4.5 billion (US$5.2 billion), will generate about 6 TWh/year once completed. It will also employ up to 2,500 personnel during the three-year construction phase. 

TotalEnergies plans to source equipment and services where possible from European suppliers, notably for the wind turbines and electric cables.

Exclusive content:

Courtesy Van Oord
Orsted and PGE kick off offshore installation of Baltica 2 project
Front-loaded installation and cold-climate constraints are reshaping how structural monitoring systems are deployed and validated on Ørsted’s Baltica 2 offshore wind project.
May 28, 2026
Courtesy Bibby Marine
Bibby Marine eCSOV
Bibby Marine is pioneering a battery-first design philosophy for offshore wind support vessels, emphasizing energy storage as the primary power source to enhance efficiency, reduce...
May 27, 2026
Courtesy ABB
Dogger Bank C substation at dock
ABB delivered a scope of work for the offshore and onshore substations for the Dogger Bank offshore wind project, enabling remote operation and reducing offshore personnel needs...
Feb. 10, 2026

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Offshore leasing uncertainty drives higher energy costs for US consumers, CEA says
Case study: Delivering a 3 million‑lb landing string for 20k ultradeepwater operations