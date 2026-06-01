TotalEnergies submits surveys, installation plans for wind farm offshore France

TotalEnergies has applied for the Single Authorization of the 1.5-GW Centre Manche Energies wind farm 40 km offshore Normandy, France.

This is said to be the country's largest offshore wind development to date. The company secured the award of the project in 2025.

Its application covers technical and environmental surveys, the preliminary design for the wind farm, and the planned installation program.

Once built, it will generate about 6 TWh per year and supply enough green electricity to power more than one million French homes.

The project, with an estimated investment of €4.5 billion (US$5.2 billion), will generate about 6 TWh/year once completed. It will also employ up to 2,500 personnel during the three-year construction phase.

TotalEnergies plans to source equipment and services where possible from European suppliers, notably for the wind turbines and electric cables.