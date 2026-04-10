Noise reduction techniques under development in Europe for offshore wind construction

Van Oord has installed three monopile foundations at Ecowende's Hollandse Kust West wind farm development in the Dutch North Sea using a novel offshore noise reduction method.

It combines GBM Works' VibroJet jetting technology with CAPE’s vibro lifting tool. The combination was deployed from Van Oord’s Boreas jackup vessel, which has installed the project’s 52 monopiles.

Ecowende is a joint venture between Shell, Eneco and Chubu. The wind farm, located 53 km from the Dutch coast near IJmuiden, will have an operational capacity of about 760 MW later this year following final commissioning.

Reducing soil resistance while limiting underwater noise

According to Van Oord, VibroJet combines vibrations with controlled water jets inside the monopile to fluidize the soil and reduce resistance. GBM applies understanding of how water jets interact with different soil conditions to enable precise operational control, guided by the Fluidflow prediction model.