Trump administration to appeal offshore wind court rulings

DOI will appeal the preliminary injunctions that have enabled five East Coast wind projects to resume construction.
Feb. 12, 2026
2 min read
ID 437488173 © Mst Aleya Khatun | Dreamstime.com
Trump administration to appeal offshore wind court rulings

The US Department of Interior will appeal recent court rulings that have allowed five US offshore wind projects to resume construction, according to Bloomberg news and several online reports.   

From mid-January through early February 2026, US district courts have granted preliminary injunctions that enabled these projects to resume work while underlying lawsuits proceed. The projects include Revolution Wind, Empire Wind, Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW), Vineyard Wind (1), and Sunrise Wind.

These projects had all been subject to a Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) stop-work order issued on December 22, 2025. That order had suspended construction activities for 90 days citing national security concerns related to potential radar interference from turbine blades.

But in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Feb. 11, the US Secretary of Interior Doug Burgum said that the DOI would appeal the rulings.

“Absolutely we are,” Burgum told Bloomberg Television, when asked if the administration would appeal those decisions. “As I’m sure as we get into court and have sessions and share classified information, there will be further discussions on this.”

Burgum underscored the possibility of radar and sonar interference as the basis for the national security concerns that prompted the Dec. 22 stop-work order.

But in his interview with Bloomberg, he also mentioned that autonomous drones and autonomous “submarines” – also deployed in the offshore wind construction process – could make the country’s defense system vulnerable.

The offshore wind projects “represent real national security risks,” Burgum was quoted as saying. “These are not made-up things.”

Exclusive content:

Courtesy ABB
ABB Dogger Bank substation at dock
ABB supplied electrical substations and control systems for the Dogger Bank offshore wind project, enabling remote operation and reducing offshore personnel needs.
Feb. 10, 2026
Courtesy Indeximate
Indeximate cloud-based cable condition monitoring
In this Q&A, Indeximate Founder Dr. Chris Minto explains how digital diagnostics, powered by DAS and advanced analytics, are enabling operators to understand subsea cable health...
Jan. 30, 2026
querbeet/470997186/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Offshore expansion continues with investments to exceed $300 billion in 2026
Of that number, some $60 billion will fund offshore wind projects.
Jan. 19, 2026
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Middle East operators employing a range of brownfield strategies to boost production
Opinion: Oil and gas/vessel marine casualty regulatory enforcement is changing