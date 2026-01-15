ABS issues AIP for ‘next-generation’ offshore substation design

ABS has issued approval in principle (AIP) to Seatrium for its “next-generation” offshore substation (OSS) design, featuring 500-megawatt OSS modules.

The 500MW modules are said to allow for flexibility in various water depths, grid needs, and project sizes, with future-ready expandability. These substations collect power from turbines, step it up to high voltage, and transmit it to shore via subsea cables, thereby reducing transmission losses, ABS says.

Seatrium has built several offshore converter platforms for offshore wind farms and grid connections over the years, including the now-operational DolWin epsilon in Germany and the OSS for the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan, and was recently contracted as part of a consortium with GE Vernova to build the platform for the new BalWin5 grid connection in Germany.

Seatrium is also building platforms for Empire Wind 1 & 2, a BP-Equinor JV, and is involved with TenneT’s large converter platforms.