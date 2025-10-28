ABS launches new web-based structural digital twin solution

The digital twin solution is designed to integrate inspection and class data with any computerized maintenance management system.
Oct. 28, 2025
Natalia Lagutkina/iStock/Getty Images Plus
With improved safety for offshore operations as the objective, ABS says that it has launched ABS EagleTwin, a web-based structural digital twin solution tailored for FPSO, FLNG and FSRU owners and operators.

ABS says that EagleTwin is designed to provide an interactive 3D digital representation of an offshore asset to enable more informed decision-making for repair and inspection operations.

The new tool integrates inspection and class data, connecting with any brand of computerized maintenance management system and giving operators a more complete picture of the structural health of their offshore asset.

ABS says that EagleTwin is designed to provide an advanced 3D visualization of class data, a fully scalable structural digital twin system to better understand an asset’s condition for compliance and safety. The cloud-based software is a SOC Type 2 platform, the “gold standard” in data security, and is available worldwide through the ABS MyFreedom portal. EagleTwin also includes specialized tools for gauging planning and CAD features, providing enhanced accuracy and efficiency in structural assessments.

John McDonald, ABS President and COO, said: “EagleTwin is designed to tackle some of the key challenges of offshore asset management and inspection planning. By providing operators with a dynamic digital twin, our tool delivers real-time insights into asset conditions and risk factors, enabling more informed decision-making and early detection of potential issues. This not only enhances safety and operational efficiency but also helps protect and maximize the market value of critical assets—reducing unplanned downtime, extending asset life, and supporting long-term investment strategies.”

Courtesy ABS
