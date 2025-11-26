Seatrium wins EPC contract for Tiber floating production unit

Seatrium reports that it has been awarded a contract from BP Exploration and Production Inc. (bp) for the engineering, procurement, construction and onshore commissioning of the Tiber floating production unit (FPU) project in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Seatrium says that the Tiber FPU marks its second consecutive deepwater project for bp, further strengthening the relationship established through the award of the Kaskida FPU in December 2024.

The Tiber FPU will have a production capacity of 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day and, according to Seatrium, will incorporate “advanced technologies” to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

It will produce from the Tiber and Guadalupe fields in the Keathley Canyon area, about 300 miles southwest of New Orleans, in water depths of around 4,100 feet.

Over 85% of the Tiber FPU design will replicate the Kaskida FPU, enabling Seatrium to capitalize on established design efficiencies and apply lessons learned and best practices for enhanced project execution.

Seatrium says that this “series-build approach” will drive supply chain efficiency through standardized procurement and coordinated project planning, across both projects.

The company also says that this replication strategy also enables it to leverage key engineering and commissioning support partners, as well as trusted equipment suppliers, ensuring consistent and streamlined execution of this large-scale offshore project.

Seatrium says that the topsides for the Tiber FPU will be installed onto the hull using its single-lift integration methodology, enabled by its Goliath twin cranes with a combined lifting capacity of 30,000 metric tonnes. Seatrium says that this approach allows the topside to be fully completed and tested at ground level, maximizing readiness, safety and efficiency.