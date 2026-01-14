ABS enters mooring digital twin MoU, awards AiP for floating offshore wind substation

ABS has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AMOG Consulting to co-develop an offshore mooring digital twin.

The project will combine AMOG’s monitoring technology with ABS’ classification and certification capabilities to provide detailed integrity monitoring for floating offshore facilities.

The digital model of moorings, risers, and subsea cables should result in a unified, integrated solution for integrity management, regulatory compliance, and lifecycle performance, ABS added.

According to Miguel Hernandez, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore: “Operators want digital twin systems that feed directly into class and regulatory processes.”

Ben Clark, AMOG CEO, added that his company’s smart marine integrity checking system, deployed by multiple operators for integrity monitoring, is designed to reduce reliance on complex and sometimes inaccessible instruments.

The new agreement, he said, will target “critical risk areas of mooring and riser components and cable integrity issues as these are costly and time consuming to fix, resulting in asset downtime.

“A coordinated technology and class approach can help reduce failure risk and operation and maintenance costs.

“Data-driven lifecycle management: combining continuous monitoring with class-recognized processes can enable condition-based inspection, extend asset life, and improve operation uptime.”

In a separate development, ABS has issued approval in principle (AIP) to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for a new floating offshore substation design for deepwater wind farms.

The SMART (SHM) Tier 3 AIP designation recognises the proposed structural health management system’s alignment with Tier 3 requirements in the ABS Guide for Smart Functions for Marine Vessels and Offshore Units.

It also supports integration pf high-fidelity measurements with predictive modelling, ABS said, enabling potential improvements in structural integrity management of the asset.