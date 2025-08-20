Buchan partners apply for offshore consent for North Sea floating wind development

The co-venturers in the Buchan Offshore Wind project have submitted offshore consent applications to the Scottish government, according to the developer's Aug. 20 news release.
The planned floating offshore wind farm would be located 75 km northeast of Fraserburgh on the Aberdeenshire coast in eastern Scotland. Crown Estate Scotland awarded seabed development rights under the ScotWind leasing process in 2022.
The development would have a projected capacity close to 1 GW, supplied by up to 70 turbines, and a connection date to the local grid of 2033, via an underground cable connection in the Peterhead area.
It is a partnership between BayWa r.e., Elicio and BW Ideol.
Although the partners have not as yet chosen an operations and maintenance base, they are in talks with various ports in northeast Scotland.
The offshore consent submission includes applications for consent under the Electricity Act 1989 and marine license applications under the Marine (Scotland) Act 2010. These are accompanied by extensive assessments based on survey data compiled and analyzed over three and a half years.
Later this year, Buchan Offshore Wind will also submit a planning application for onshore works to Aberdeenshire Council. This will include details of the proposed underground cable route and connection to the existing transmission network at Peterhead substation.