Buchan partners apply for offshore consent for North Sea floating wind development

The Buchan Offshore Wind project, featuring up to 70 wind turbines, would be 75 km offshore northeast Scotland and would potentially employ BW Ideol’s Damping Pool concept for the floating substructures.
Aug. 20, 2025
2 min read
Courtesy BW Ideol
Buchan Offshore Wind (ScotWind)
BW Ideol participated in the ScotWind call for tenders launched by Crown Estate Scotland in 2020, alongside BayWa r.e. and Elicio as part of the consortium "Floating Energy Allyance," which is today known as "Buchan Offshore Wind."
Courtesy BayWa r.e.
BayWa r.e. has a portfolio of 14 planned floating offshore wind projects around various parts of Italy, including six offshore Sicily.
BayWa r.e. has plans for 14 floating wind power developments offshore Italy with an overall capacity of 9 GW.
Aug. 8, 2024

The co-venturers in the Buchan Offshore Wind project have submitted offshore consent applications to the Scottish government, according to the developer's Aug. 20 news release.

The planned floating offshore wind farm would be located 75 km northeast of Fraserburgh on the Aberdeenshire coast in eastern Scotland. Crown Estate Scotland awarded seabed development rights under the ScotWind leasing process in 2022.

The development would have a projected capacity close to 1 GW, supplied by up to 70 turbines, and a connection date to the local grid of 2033, via an underground cable connection in the Peterhead area.

It is a partnership between BayWa r.e., Elicio and BW Ideol.

Courtesy Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport
Illustration of the Ardersier Energy Transition Facility
Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport describe the Ardersier Energy Transition Facility as the ideal site for large-scale manufacturing, storage, marshalling, fabrication, integration, assembly and maintenance operations.
BW Ideol’s patented Damping Pool floating substructure is the preferred foundation option for the turbines. The company is working to establish a manufacturing site at the Ardersier Energy Transition Facility, a former oil and gas fabrication yard, on the Moray Firth. 

Although the partners have not as yet chosen an operations and maintenance base, they are in talks with various ports in northeast Scotland.

The offshore consent submission includes applications for consent under the Electricity Act 1989 and marine license applications under the Marine (Scotland) Act 2010. These are accompanied by extensive assessments based on survey data compiled and analyzed over three and a half years.

Later this year, Buchan Offshore Wind will also submit a planning application for onshore works to Aberdeenshire Council. This will include details of the proposed underground cable route and connection to the existing transmission network at Peterhead substation.

