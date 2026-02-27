Talos-led group returning to Daenerys discovery in Gulf of Mexico

Talos Energy and its partners plan to drill an appraisal well in the second quarter on last year’s Daenerys discovery in Walker Ridge blocks 106, 107, 150 and 151 in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The discovery well, drilled by the West Vela deepwater drillship at a TVD of 33,228 ft, encountered oil in multiple good-quality, sub-salt Miocene sands. It was then temporarily suspended for future use.

The partnership will aim to test the northern part of the prospect, with the appraisal well designed to penetrate multiple prospective intervals; enable assessment of reservoir and fluid properties; and to allow for various future sidetracks for further appraisal and/or production purposes.

Other partners are Shell Offshore, Red Willow, Houston Energy LP, HEQ II Daenerys LLC, and Cathexis.

In its latest results update, Talos also disclosed that following last December’s Gulf lease sale, it was named as the apparent high bidder on 11 new leases. These add eight new development and exploration prospects to the company's portfolio.