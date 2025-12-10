BOEM conducts offshore 'Lease Sale Big Beautiful Gulf 1'

The US Department of the Interior (DOI) has reported that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has conducted Lease Sale Big Beautiful Gulf 1 (BBG1), which is the first mandatory offshore oil and gas lease sale required under the One Big Beautiful Bill.

The sale generated more than $279 million in high bids for 181 blocks across 80 million acres in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Who are the key players?

Thirty companies submitted 219 bids totaling nearly $372 million.

Reuters reported that bp was the most frequent bidder, according to sale documents, followed by Chevron and Shell. Other top bidders included Anadarko, LLOG Exploration Offshore, Talos Energy and Murphy Exploration & Production.

The auction's highest bid was nearly $18.6 million, from Chevron, for a block in the Keathley Canyon deepwater area. The second highest was a joint bid of $15.2 million from Woodside Energy Deepwater and Repsol for a block in the Walker Ridge area.

Top 10 companies based on total number of high bids submitted:

BP Exploration & Production Inc. - 50 Chevron U.S.A. Inc. - 22 Murphy Exploration & Production Co. - 14 Shell Offshore Inc. - 12 Repsol OCS LLC - 12 Talos Energy Offshore LLC - 11 LLOG Exploration Offshore LLC - 11 Woodside Energy (Deepwater) Inc. - 8 Anadarko US Offshore LLC - 8 Equinor USA E&P Inc. - 7

Top 10 companies based on sum of high bids submitted: