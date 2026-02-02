Equinor turns to Worley Rosenberg for maintenance support offshore Norway

Equinor awarded Worley Rosenberg a new long-term framework agreement on Jan. 29 for maintenance and minor projects on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

This covers support for selected offshore installations including those at the Sleipner and Johan Sverdrup centers in the North Sea.

The five-year arrangement will take effect on May 1 and continue through April 30, 2031. It could be extended by up to five further years.

Worley also recently announced a contract from Equinor for engineering, procurement and fabrication for a subsea flow conditioning unit. This will be installed at the Åsgard subsea compression manifold station (SCMS-A) in the Norwegian Sea and connected to existing offshore infrastructure via subsea spools.

Moreover, in late December, ConocoPhillips Skandinavia awarded Worley an EPC contract for the planned redevelopment of the Albuskjell, Vest Ekofisk and Tommeliten Gamma fields in the southern Norwegian North Sea.