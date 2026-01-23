Worley Rosenberg awarded topsides modification for North Sea PPF project

Pending regulatory approvals, the construction yard will modify various topsides at the ConocoPhillips-operated Ekofisk complex to receive production from three reactivated fields.
Jan. 23, 2026
PPF is operated by ConocoPhillips Scandinavia and located in the Greater Ekofisk Area, about 290 km southwest of Stavanger, Norway. 

ConocoPhillips Skandinavia awarded fabricator Worley Rosenberg an EPC contract late last month for the planned redevelopment of the Albuskjell, Vest Ekofisk and Tommeliten Gamma fields in the southern Norwegian North Sea.

All three will be connected to the Ekofisk production complex.

Worley Rosenberg had recently completed the front-end engineering design (FEED) for the Previously Produced Fields (PPF) project. The final go-ahead for the development depends on regulatory approvals, but the company expects to start work shortly on its program, which covers topside brownfield modifications on existing platforms at the Ekofisk center.

Delivery is scheduled for the fall of 2028. The award falls under an existing frame agreement.

