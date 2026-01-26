Worley Rosenberg constructing flow conditioning system for Mikkel gas field offshore Norway

The equipment, commissioned by Equinor, will stabilize liquids/gas flow from the field prior to delivery to the Åsgard B platform in the Norwegian Sea.
Jan. 26, 2026
Courtesy
Worley's subsea Flow Conditioning Unit assembly

This 3D visualization highlights the FCU inside Rosenberg Hall, which stretches 28 m in length, stands 8 m tall and weighs 280 tonnes.

Equinor has issued an engineering, procurement and fabrication contract to Worley Rosenberg for a subsea flow conditioning unit (FCU). 

This will be installed at the Åsgard subsea compression manifold station (SCMS-A) in the Norwegian Sea and connected to existing offshore infrastructure via subsea spools.

The main purposed of the FCU will be to manage and stabilize the flow of liquids and gas from the satellite Mikkel Field. It will control pressure and temperature to ensure steady transport of the wellstream through subsea pipes, in line with the liquid handling capacity of the Åsgard subsea compression station.

Worley Rosenberg expects to deliver the completed structure in second-quarter 2027.

Mikkel, discovered in 1987, is in the eastern Norwegian Sea in 220 m of water and started production in 2003. It has been developed via two subsea templates tied back to the Åsgard B platform. 

The field, which produces gas and condensate from Jurassic sandstone in the Garn, Ile and Tofte formations, comprises six structures separated by faults, with a reservoir depth of 2,500 m.

Upon arrival at Åsgard B, the condensate is separated from the gas and stabilized before being shipped as light oil, commingled with condensate produced from the Åsgard Field. 

Mikkel’s rich gas heads via the subsea Åsgard Transport System to the Kårstø terminal in western Norway for separation of the natural gas liquids. The dry gas is then sent through the Europipe II pipeline in the North Sea for export to markets in Europe.

Mikkel owners are Vår Energi (48.38%), Equinor (43.97%) and Repsol Norge (7.65%).

