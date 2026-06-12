SLB, PDVSA enter Venezuela E&P MoU

SLB has signed a framework agreement with PDVSA to support the revival of Venezuela’s oil and gas sector.

Their memorandum of understanding (MoU) sets out the basis for a collaboration in exploration, field development, production, digital initiatives, and workforce training/development.

“Venezuela’s oil and gas sector has substantial resource potential, and realizing that potential will require technology, digital integration and long-term talent development,” said SLB CEO Olivier Le Peuch.

One of the main areas of focus will be affecting a digital transformation of Venezuela’s oil and gas industry, using connected data, predictive models and AI-enabled workflows to strengthen efficiency and speed up decision-making.

In addition, the MoU provides a framework for a broader cooperation across exploration, field development and production. This includes improving performance at mature fields, heavy and extra-heavy crude reserves, optimizing infrastructure and supporting the establishment of future resources.

The two parties will also work alongside local academics to foster expertise and technical capability of the workforce.