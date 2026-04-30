bp signs agreement with Venezuela to develop offshore gas fields

bp will develop Venezuela’s Cocuina-Manakin gas field, on the maritime border with Trinidad and Tobago, as well as explore joint opportunities in the offshore Loran gas field, the company and government said after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on April 29.

As reported by Reuters, Venezuela has recently signed exploration and other deals with several international producers, including Italy’s Eni and Spain’s Repsol, as it opens its oil industry to foreign investment.

Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez told attendees at a signing ceremony that: “The return of bp is a clear sign of the future we want to chart for Venezuela and for international energy relations — relationships based on respect, cooperation grounded in a win-win approach, and shared benefits that contribute to the development of the Venezuelan people.”

William Lin, bp’s executive vice president for gas and low carbon energy, said the company was pleased to be partners with Venezuela on the exploration of the Loran area, as well as on other projects, including the commercialization of gas. Shell has also expressed interest in Loran.

The MoU signed on Wednesday also “formalized the launch of gas development at the Cocuina-Manakin field,” a gas field that crosses the border between Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela, Rodriguez’s office said in a statement.

Cocuina, on the Venezuelan side of the field, is part of the inactive Deltana Platform project. Manakin, the Trinidad side of the field, is operated by a bp subsidiary.

Rodriguez’s office said that the agreement “represents a milestone for the national energy industry by reactivating the multinational’s presence in key areas of the Deltana Platform.”

bp said in February it was seeking a license from the US government to develop the Manakin-Cocuina gas field. The company wants to develop the field to bring more than 1 trillion cubic feet of gas to Trinidad to convert into liquefied natural gas for export.