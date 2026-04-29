Eni and Repsol plan restoration of gas production from offshore Venezuela license

The agreement for the Cardón IV could step up supplies from the Perla Field both for domestic needs and potentially for exports.
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April 29, 2026
Courtesy Repsol
Perla Field offshore Venezuela

The Perla Field (Cardón IV) is one of Latin America’s largest offshore gas fields. According to Repsol, it is producing 580 MMcf/d of gas.

Operator Eni and 50:50 partner Repsol have signed a sustainability agreement for the Cardón IV license in the Gulf of Venezuela.

This includes Perla, claimed by Eni to be the largest offshore gas field discovered in Latin America (reportedly 17 Tcf in place). Perla was discovered 50 km offshore in the mid-1970s and further appraised by the joint venture in 2009.

The main goals of the agreement are to sustainably continue and relaunch Perla production, increasing volumes for Venezuela’s domestic needs but also creating an outlet for future exports.

Eni is also a partner to PDVSA in the PetroSucre joint venture, containing the Corocoro offshore field.

In February, media outlets reported that Venezuela plans to grant more oil exploration and production blocks to Repsol and Chevron in a move that is designed to help foreign operators rebuild the country’s energy sector.

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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