Viridien launches dense OBN survey to enhance imaging across North Sea Frigg area

The program covers 645 sq km in Norwegian and UK waters with complex subsurface geology.
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The map highlights the location of the new Frigg OBN survey project.

Viridien has embarked on a new dense multi-client ocean-bottom node (OBN) survey in the central North Sea.

This will cover 645 sq km in a region in the Frigg area, overlapping the UK and Norwegian sectors. Final processed deliverables will be available in third-quarter 2027.

The company is applying proprietary OBN processing and imaging technologies, including Time-Lag Full-Waveform Inversion, and expects to deliver final products next summer.

The dataset should provide improved resolution and structural definition across the region’s complex geology and reservoirs, Viridien added.

Earlier this month, Viridien also started CDI25, a 6,555-sq-km seismic reimaging project in the Tano Basin offshore Côte d’Ivoire, delivering a drill-ready multi-client dataset for explorers pursuing opportunities along the West African Atlantic margin.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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