Viridien launches dense OBN survey to enhance imaging across North Sea Frigg area

Viridien has embarked on a new dense multi-client ocean-bottom node (OBN) survey in the central North Sea.

This will cover 645 sq km in a region in the Frigg area, overlapping the UK and Norwegian sectors. Final processed deliverables will be available in third-quarter 2027.

The company is applying proprietary OBN processing and imaging technologies, including Time-Lag Full-Waveform Inversion, and expects to deliver final products next summer.

The dataset should provide improved resolution and structural definition across the region’s complex geology and reservoirs, Viridien added.

Earlier this month, Viridien also started CDI25, a 6,555-sq-km seismic reimaging project in the Tano Basin offshore Côte d’Ivoire, delivering a drill-ready multi-client dataset for explorers pursuing opportunities along the West African Atlantic margin.