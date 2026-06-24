Eni chooses SOFEC mooring system for Coral Norte FLNG

MODEC will supply a SOFEC internal turret mooring system to Eni and its partners for the Coral Norte FLNG offshore Mozambique.

Following FID on the project last October, the hull was launched in January at Samsung Heavy Industries’ Geoje shipyard in South Korea.

First LNG is targeted for 2028.

MODEC has supported the project since its early stages and is advancing engineering and delivery activities with the Technip Energies JGC joint venture, in line with the overall schedule.

The 3.6-MMt/year capacity Coral Norte FLNG will replicate Coral Sul, but it will be optimized for improved performance, one key aspect being the turret mooring system. This will be designed to provide safe weathervaning, high uptime and resilience in the metocean conditions of the Rovuma Basin, MODEC said.