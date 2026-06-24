Eni chooses SOFEC mooring system for Coral Norte FLNG

The design will draw on prior experience with the Coral Sul vessel in the metocean conditions offshore Mozambique.
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June 24, 2026
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Courtesy Eni
Coral North gas production development

Eni says Coral North will duplicate as well as complement Coral South in developing gas from Mozambique’s offshore fields. 

MODEC will supply a SOFEC internal turret mooring system to Eni and its partners for the Coral Norte FLNG offshore Mozambique.

Following FID on the project last October, the hull was launched in January at Samsung Heavy Industries’ Geoje shipyard in South Korea. 

First LNG is targeted for 2028.

MODEC has supported the project since its early stages and is advancing engineering and delivery activities with the Technip Energies JGC joint venture, in line with the overall schedule.

The 3.6-MMt/year capacity Coral Norte FLNG will replicate Coral Sul, but it will be optimized for improved performance, one key aspect being the turret mooring system. This will be designed to provide safe weathervaning, high uptime and resilience in the metocean conditions of the Rovuma Basin, MODEC said.

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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