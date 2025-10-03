Eni-led partnership opts for second FLNG for Coral North gas development offshore Mozambique

This will be the second deepwater gas development in Mozambique’s offshore Area 4 following Coral South, which started operating in 2022.
Related To: 
Oct. 3, 2025
ID 96208820 © Sedi78 | Dreamstime.com
FLNG vessel

Eni and its partners have taken FID on the deepwater Coral North project offshore Mozambique, the second field development in the Rovuma Basin.

This will focus on gas in the northern part of the Coral reservoir in offshore Area 4, to be produced via a 3.6-MMt/year floating LNG (FLNG) vessel. Coral South, the initial development that came onstream in 2022, also features an FLNG.

Combined LNG production from the two FLNG facilities—the newly built Coral North and the predecessor Coral South—should exceed 7 MMt/year, positioning Mozambiqe as Africa’s third largest LNG producer, Eni said.

The company and co-venturers CNPC, Kogas, ENH and ADNOC subsidiary XRG are targeting startup of Coral North by 2028.

Between 2011 and 2014, Eni discovered a total of about 2,400 Bcm of gas in Mozambique’s offshore Coral, Mamba Complex and Agulha reservoirs.

Exclusive content:

ID 96208876 © Sedi78 | Dreamstime.com
FLNG designs evolve to meet market needs
Designs now focus on smaller vessels and modular liquefaction systems.
Oct. 1, 2025
Courtesy Golar LNG
FLNGs gaining favor helped by shorter construction/conversion times
Global capacity for floating LNG (FLNG) could reach 55 MMt/year by 2035, almost four times last year’s estimated figure of 14.1 MMt/year.
July 30, 2025
Courtesy Eni
Coral South FLNG vessel
More operators are looking to ‘design one, build two’ to maintain capital efficiency.
March 10, 2025
Sign up for Offshore eNewsletters

Related

Importance of FSRUs for a dynamic LNG market
Offshore wind measurements: How much is enough?
2025 Offshore Brazil Regional Report
Sponsored