Eni-led partnership opts for second FLNG for Coral North gas development offshore Mozambique

Eni and its partners have taken FID on the deepwater Coral North project offshore Mozambique, the second field development in the Rovuma Basin.

This will focus on gas in the northern part of the Coral reservoir in offshore Area 4, to be produced via a 3.6-MMt/year floating LNG (FLNG) vessel. Coral South, the initial development that came onstream in 2022, also features an FLNG.

Combined LNG production from the two FLNG facilities—the newly built Coral North and the predecessor Coral South—should exceed 7 MMt/year, positioning Mozambiqe as Africa’s third largest LNG producer, Eni said.

The company and co-venturers CNPC, Kogas, ENH and ADNOC subsidiary XRG are targeting startup of Coral North by 2028.

Between 2011 and 2014, Eni discovered a total of about 2,400 Bcm of gas in Mozambique’s offshore Coral, Mamba Complex and Agulha reservoirs.