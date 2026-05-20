Kosmos launches Tiberius farmdown as Gulf of Mexico and GTA growth plans advance

By Jeremy Beckman, Editor-Europe
From a planned Tiberius subsea tieback and Norphlet exploration push to GTA’s next-phase growth targeting regional gas demand, Kosmos Energy is balancing portfolio optimization with long-term production upside, according to the company's first-quarter results update.
Tiberius development moves toward execution and partial divestment
Kosmos has started the farmdown process for its 50% operated interest in the Tiberius oilfield development in the outboard Wilcox play of the US Gulf of Mexico.
The company discovered Tiberius in 2023 in 2,300 m of water in Keathley Canyon Block 964 in 2023.
Kosmos and partner Occidental (50%) took FID on the project (thought to be a subsea tieback to Occidental’s Lucius spar platform) in March. They are aiming for first oil in the second half of 2028, with long-lead items already secured.
Most of the capex outlay is anticipated in 2027 and 2028. Kosmos is looking to reduce its interest to ~33%.
Shell alliance unlocks Norphlet exploration upside
In February, the company entered a strategic alliance with Shell in the Norphlet trend, with the two companies aligning their interests in 10 offshore blocks.
They plan to explore various high-potential prospects, Kosmos added, including Trailblazer (~200 MMboe). If drilling, planned for the first half of 2027, is successful, then Trailblazer could be tied back to Shell's nearby Appomattox platform.
Kosmos is the designated development operator.
Winterfell activity highlights broader US Gulf portfolio updates
Elsewhere in the US Gulf, the company is a partner in the Beacon Offshore Energy-operated Winterfell Field. The Winterfell-2 well was recently shut in pending a future intervention.
GTA shifts to expansion mode and domestic gas monetization
Offshore Senegal/Mauritania, Kosmos and operator bp are pursuing growth opportunities for the Greater Tortue Aymehiym (GTA) gas-condensate development.
Now that Phase 1 production is fully ramped up, the partners are working on future growth through Phase 1+, which would use the existing infrastructure for sales to the domestic markets in Senegal and Mauritania.
Heads of terms for domestic gas sales should follow later this year.
In addition, Senegal has started construction of an onshore power plant near Saint Louis, and work should begin shortly on construction of the gas pipeline network that will transport gas from the GTA offshore hub terminal to shore for domestic power generation.
The first cargo of LNG was loaded from the GTA gas-condensate development around this time last year.