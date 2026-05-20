Kosmos launches Tiberius farmdown as Gulf of Mexico and GTA growth plans advance

Kosmos Energy is progressing a farmdown of its Tiberius development stake while advancing US Gulf exploration alliances and positioning the GTA project for domestic gas expansion offshore West Africa.
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May 20, 2026
2 min read
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GTA Hub

Located on the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal, in water depths of up to 2,850 m, Kosmos and its partners are developing the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) gas field through an LNG project.

By Jeremy Beckman, Editor-Europe

 

From a planned Tiberius subsea tieback and Norphlet exploration push to GTA’s next-phase growth targeting regional gas demand, Kosmos Energy is balancing portfolio optimization with long-term production upside, according to the company's first-quarter results update.

Tiberius development moves toward execution and partial divestment

Courtesy Kosmos Energy
Map of Kosmos Energy's Gulf of America assets

Kosmos has started the farmdown process for its 50% operated interest in the Tiberius oilfield development in the outboard Wilcox play of the US Gulf of Mexico.

The company discovered Tiberius in 2023 in 2,300 m of water in Keathley Canyon Block 964 in 2023.

Kosmos and partner Occidental (50%) took FID on the project (thought to be a subsea tieback to Occidental’s Lucius spar platform) in March. They are aiming for first oil in the second half of 2028, with long-lead items already secured.

Most of the capex outlay is anticipated in 2027 and 2028. Kosmos is looking to reduce its interest to ~33%.

Courtesy Shell
Shell's Whale platform
A standout 2025 in the Gulf of America gives way to a less certain future, according to Thomas Liles, SVP of Upstream Research at Rystad Energy.
April 28, 2026

Shell alliance unlocks Norphlet exploration upside

In February, the company entered a strategic alliance with Shell in the Norphlet trend, with the two companies aligning their interests in 10 offshore blocks.

They plan to explore various high-potential prospects, Kosmos added, including Trailblazer (~200 MMboe). If drilling, planned for the first half of 2027, is successful, then Trailblazer could be tied back to Shell's nearby Appomattox platform.

Kosmos is the designated development operator.

Winterfell activity highlights broader US Gulf portfolio updates

Elsewhere in the US Gulf, the company is a partner in the Beacon Offshore Energy-operated Winterfell Field. The Winterfell-2 well was recently shut in pending a future intervention.

Courtesy Transocean
Transocean’s Deepwater Proteus was deployed by INEOS/Shell for what would be their Nashville discovery in the Norphlet play in the Mississippi Canyon area.
Survey shows that the recent trend of subdued exploration continues, with operators emphasizing appraisal drilling and possible tiebacks to existing infrastructure.
Feb. 19, 2026

GTA shifts to expansion mode and domestic gas monetization

Courtesy Kosmos Energy
Map of offshore Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) gas field

Offshore Senegal/Mauritania, Kosmos and operator bp are pursuing growth opportunities for the Greater Tortue Aymehiym (GTA) gas-condensate development.

Now that Phase 1 production is fully ramped up, the partners are working on future growth through Phase 1+, which would use the existing infrastructure for sales to the domestic markets in Senegal and Mauritania. 

Heads of terms for domestic gas sales should follow later this year.

In addition, Senegal has started construction of an onshore power plant near Saint Louis, and work should begin shortly on construction of the gas pipeline network that will transport gas from the GTA offshore hub terminal to shore for domestic power generation.

The first cargo of LNG was loaded from the GTA gas-condensate development around this time last year.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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