Kosmos launches Tiberius farmdown as Gulf of Mexico and GTA growth plans advance

Kosmos has started the farmdown process for its 50% operated interest in the Tiberius oilfield development in the outboard Wilcox play of the US Gulf of Mexico.

The company discovered Tiberius in 2023 in 2,300 m of water in Keathley Canyon Block 964 in 2023.

Kosmos and partner Occidental (50%) took FID on the project (thought to be a subsea tieback to Occidental’s Lucius spar platform) in March. They are aiming for first oil in the second half of 2028, with long-lead items already secured.

Most of the capex outlay is anticipated in 2027 and 2028. Kosmos is looking to reduce its interest to ~33%.