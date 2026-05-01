PTTEP takes FID on Sirung-Chenda project offshore Sarawak

PTTEP has issued updates on its latest development projects offshore Thailand, Malaysia and Myanmar.

Seismic interpretation continues for the G3/65 project in the Gulf of Thailand, ahead of a final investment decision (FID) for the Bussabong area.

The carbon capture and storage (CCS) project under development at the Arthit gas field in the Gulf of Thailand should be ready for first carbon injection in 2028. Once fully operational, the facilities will be capable of storing sbout 1 MMt of CO 2 equivalent per annum.

The joint venture in the SK405B project offshore Sarawak (Sirung-Chenda field) have taken FID, with development now underway. This will produce 15,000 bbl/d and represents PTTEP’s first greenfield development offshore Malaysia.

In the SK410B concession, the partners have started a reengineering process for the Lang Lebah project, which involves assessing potential joint development opportunities with nearby fields.

For the Paprika Field, the FEED work has finished, and a field development plan should be approved shortly ahead of FID. PTTEP expects production to start in 2028.

FID is approaching for the M3 project offshore in the Gulf of Moattama involving development of the Aung Sinkha Field. The project is undergoing approvals with the government authorities.

At the Zawtika Field, also in the Gulf of Moattama, gas production was recently 306 MMcf/d. Construction and installation of the Phase 1E wellhead platforms concluded in February, with associated drilling continuing to maintain production levels.