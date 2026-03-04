PTTEP commits to first greenfield oil development offshore Malaysia

The SK405 project offshore Sarawak will combine production from the Chenda and Sirung fields through two platforms, with zero routine flaring.
Related To: 
March 4, 2026
Courtesy PTTEP
PTTEP offshore operations

For the 2025 financial performance, PTTEP reported a total revenue of THB 294,849 million (US$8,970 million).

Thailand’s PTTEP has taken FID on its first greenfield development offshore Malaysia, the SK405B project.

The development in the SK405B production sharing contract offshore Sarawak covers the Chenda and Sirung oil fields, to be produced via a new central processing platform and a wellhead platform. Facilities will be engineered for zero routine flaring and remotely operated offshore operations. 

First oil should follow in 2028 with a combined production capacity from the fields of about 15,000 bbl/d.

PTTEP Sarawak Oil is the operator, in partnership with PETRONAS Carigali and Mitsui Energy Development Co.

At present, PTTEP is actively involved in more than 10 projects in Malaysia in various exploration, development and production phases.

Offshore Thailand, the company recently increased natural gas sales from the Arthit Field, with production rising from 280 to 330 MMcf/d to help serve domestic gas needs.

The company also secured a 10-year extension to the production period for the Contract 4 Project offshore Block B12/27, which now runs through 2038. This is one of Thailand’s key petroleum resources, the company added in a results statement.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Middle East operators employing a range of brownfield strategies to boost production
Subsea raw water injection at Buzios tackling topside constraints and driving recovery offshore Brazil