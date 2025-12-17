Technip Energies managing engineering needs for offshore Thailand CCS project

Technip Energies will perform detailed engineering for PTTEP’s Arthit Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project in the Gulf of Thailand, on behalf of Thoresen Jutal Offshore Engineering Heavy Industries (Thailand).

The project, said to be recognized under Thailand’s Nationally Determined Contribution Action Plan on Mitigation 2021–2030, will use existing infrastructure at the offshore Arthit Field. It also involves constructing and installation of new facilities.

Following startup, the planned injection/storage capacity will rise gradually to reach about 1 MMt/year of CO 2 .

Technip Energies’ work scope covers the new CCS processing units and CO 2 injection facilities and associated modifications to the Arthit central processing platform.

Previously, the company had completed the project’s pre-FEED and FEED phases during 2022 and 2023.