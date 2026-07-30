NSTA reports find offshore pipeline reuse could support UK carbon storage projects

Britain’s North Sea Transition Authority has published two new reports that address potential issues with transporting carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) through offshore pipelines.

Newbuild CO 2 pipeline requirements assessed

One of the NSTA-commissioned studies - Penspen’s “Capability Gap Analysis for Newbuild Offshore CO2 Pipeline Transportation Systems” investigated the properties of purpose-built new pipelines.

Penspen assessed contaminant management, fracture control, long-distance subsea tiebacks, metering, flow modelling and other considerations.

While the report identified no significant hardware concerns, the authors did highlight the limited experience of large-scale offshore CO2 pipelines globally. So design assumptions tend to rely heavily on experience with hydrocarbon pipelines, supported by modeling and testing.