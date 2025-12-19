Harbour finds gas with North Sea Camilla wildcat wells

The two wells proved small quantities of gas and condensate, which could be developed via existing facilities serving the Vega Field.
Related To: 
Dec. 19, 2025
2 min read
Courtesy Norwegian Offshore Directorate
Transocean Norge rig

The wells were drilled by the Transocean Norge rig.

Harbour Energy has made a small gas-condensate find in the Camilla Nord prospect in the Norwegian North Sea.

The Transocean Norge semisubmersible rig drilled wells 35/8-8 S and A in 375 m of water on production licenses 248 LS and 248 B, part of the Vega Unit, 100 km southwest of Florø. Both wells have been permanently plugged and abandoned.

Initial analysis points to 2.22 MMboe to 4.7 MMboe recoverable, said the Norwegian Offshore Directorate.

The licensees will consider a tieback development to existing infrastructure on the Vega Field. 

Well 35/8-8 S encountered a 26-m gas column in the Brent group Tarbert Formation sandstones; two further gas columns in Brent group Etive Formation sandstones; and a 2-m gas column in the Early Jurassic Drake Formation.

Well 35/8-8 A penetrated a 2-m gas column in the Brent Ness Formation.

Odfjell Drilling inks rig contract with Equinor

Elsewhere in the Norwegian North Sea, Odfjell Drilling has signed a $373 million contract with Equinor to provide the Deepsea Aberdeen semisub for unspecified activities before starting work on the Fram Sør development in fourth-quarter 2026.

This will keep the rig occupied through first-quarter 2029. 

Prosafe rig contracted by Ithaca until February 2026

Prosafe has a letter of intent from Ithaca Energy for a six-month firm charter for the Safe Caledonia accommodation support rig at the Captain Field in the UK North Sea.

At present, the rig is contracted to work for Ithaca until early February 2026, with three weeks of extension options. The new charter would begin in spring 2027, extendable by up to three months.

Related regional content:

Courtesy Noble Corp.
Noble Resolute offshore jackup rig
The wells and workovers are on both Tenaz Energy Group's operated joint development area and L blocks in the Dutch sector and on other blocks where it is a partner.
Dec. 18, 2025
Courtesy Ithaca Energy
Ithaca Energy's offshore Cygnus field
The company has agreed to purchase producing interests from Spirit Energy in multiple mid to late-life fields in the UK’s southern gas basin.
Dec. 18, 2025
Courtesy Vår Energi
Balder Phase V project in the Balder area
The subsea tieback development to the Balder FPSO features up to six wells drilled from existing seabed templates.
Dec. 17, 2025
Courtesy ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS and Vår Energi ASA
Greater Ekofisk Area in the North Sea
With the final investment decision (FID) reached, the ConocoPhillips-led project will involve drilling new wells and installing further subsea templates on the Albuskjell, Tomeliten...
Dec. 17, 2025
Contributors:

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Analysis: Here’s how the oil and gas industry can defeat today's cyber threats
Gulf of Mexico deepwater discoveries survey shows lean year