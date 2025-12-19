Harbour finds gas with North Sea Camilla wildcat wells

Harbour Energy has made a small gas-condensate find in the Camilla Nord prospect in the Norwegian North Sea.

The Transocean Norge semisubmersible rig drilled wells 35/8-8 S and A in 375 m of water on production licenses 248 LS and 248 B, part of the Vega Unit, 100 km southwest of Florø. Both wells have been permanently plugged and abandoned.

Initial analysis points to 2.22 MMboe to 4.7 MMboe recoverable, said the Norwegian Offshore Directorate.

The licensees will consider a tieback development to existing infrastructure on the Vega Field.

Well 35/8-8 S encountered a 26-m gas column in the Brent group Tarbert Formation sandstones; two further gas columns in Brent group Etive Formation sandstones; and a 2-m gas column in the Early Jurassic Drake Formation.

Well 35/8-8 A penetrated a 2-m gas column in the Brent Ness Formation.

Odfjell Drilling inks rig contract with Equinor

Elsewhere in the Norwegian North Sea, Odfjell Drilling has signed a $373 million contract with Equinor to provide the Deepsea Aberdeen semisub for unspecified activities before starting work on the Fram Sør development in fourth-quarter 2026.

This will keep the rig occupied through first-quarter 2029.

Prosafe rig contracted by Ithaca until February 2026

Prosafe has a letter of intent from Ithaca Energy for a six-month firm charter for the Safe Caledonia accommodation support rig at the Captain Field in the UK North Sea.

At present, the rig is contracted to work for Ithaca until early February 2026, with three weeks of extension options. The new charter would begin in spring 2027, extendable by up to three months.