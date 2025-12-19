Ithaca considering 2027 North Sea recall for Prosafe support rig

Prosafe has a letter of intent from Ithaca Energy for a six-month firm charter for the Safe Caledonia accommodation support rig at the Captain Field in the UK North Sea, according to Prosafe's latest operational update.

At present, the rig is contracted to work for Ithaca until early February 2026, with three weeks of extension options.

The new charter would begin in spring 2027, extendable by up to three months. Ithaca expects confirmation of the contract in first-quarter 2026. The estimated value at present could reach $44 million if all options are exercised.

Another Prosafe support rig, Safe Boreas, has reached Australia and is now on its full contracted day rate. The contract’s 15-month firm period will start early next year following gangway connection.