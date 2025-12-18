Offshore drilling plans set for 2026 by Tenaz Energy and partners

The wells and workovers are on both Tenaz Energy Group's operated joint development area and L blocks in the Dutch sector and on other blocks where it is a partner.
Dec. 18, 2025
Courtesy Noble Corp.
Noble Resolute offshore jackup rig

Tenaz Energy Group has three jackup rigs in service at its producing fields in the Dutch North Sea, according to its 2026 budget report.

The Shelf Drilling Winner is drilling the KO7-FB-103 well in the Tenaz-operated joint development area (JDA). Next year, Tenaz expects to drill three wells and continue its workover campaign on its operated JDA and L block areas.

Borr Prospector 1, contracted by ONE-Dyas, is on the GEMS license (which extends into German waters), and it is preparing to reenter and finish a part-drilled infill well in the N05 pool. ONE-Dyas will launch a four-well drilling program next year targeting various infill and near-field exploration opportunities. 

Finally, Noble Resolute has started drilling the Eni-operated L10-M4 Malachite well. Next year, Eni plans at least one well and possibly more, depending in part on rig scheduling developments.

