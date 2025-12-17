Vår Energi delivers first oil from North Sea Balder Phase V

The fast-track $690 million project, which the partners sanctioned 14 months ago, is designed to recover 33 MMboe with multilateral wells to maximize coverage of the reservoir area.

It involves drilling up to six infill wells from all available template well slots in the Balder subsea facilities, with production tied back to the Jotun FPSO for processing.

In addition, the company has participated in the Åsgard Low Pressure Production Phase 3 (LPP3) development in the Norwegian Sea, which operator Equinor expects to bring onstream shortly. Major work here included modifications to the Asgard B semisubmersible platform.