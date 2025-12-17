Vår Energi delivers first oil from North Sea Balder Phase V

The subsea tieback development to the Balder FPSO features up to six wells drilled from existing seabed templates.
Dec. 17, 2025
Courtesy Vår Energi
Balder Phase V project in the Balder area

Vår Energi and license partner Kistos Energy Norway AS reached FID for the Balder Phase V project in the Balder area in October 2024.

Vår Energi has started up its Balder Phase V development in the Norwegian North Sea.

Courtesy Vår Energi
Jotun FPSO

Vår Energi says the development projects delivered in 2025 are Halten East, Johan Castberg, Balder Jotun FPSO, Ormen Lange Phase 3, Snøhvit Askeladd Vest, Gjøa Low Pressure Project, Åsgard Subsea Compression Phase 2, Balder Phase V and Åsgard LPP3.

The fast-track $690 million project, which the partners sanctioned 14 months ago, is designed to recover 33 MMboe with multilateral wells to maximize coverage of the reservoir area.

It involves drilling up to six infill wells from all available template well slots in the Balder subsea facilities, with production tied back to the Jotun FPSO for processing.

In addition, the company has participated in the Åsgard Low Pressure Production Phase 3 (LPP3) development in the Norwegian Sea, which operator Equinor expects to bring onstream shortly. Major work here included modifications to the Asgard B semisubmersible platform.

ID 371716721 © Paul Maguire | Dreamstime.com
Oil rig in North Sea at Blakeney Point, Norfolk, UK
The offshore oil and gas industry’s future is linked to the imminent results of UK government review.
Nov. 10, 2025
