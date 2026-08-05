Xodus, Elemental retained for next phases of Laminaria-Corallina subsea decommissioning
Why this news matters:
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The Northern Endeavour program is one of Australia's highest-profile offshore decommissioning projects and is helping establish regulatory and operational precedents for future abandonment campaigns.
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Phase 2 moves the project into the critical well plug-and-abandonment stage, typically one of the largest cost components of offshore decommissioning.
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Demand for environmental, regulatory and technical assurance services is expected to grow as aging offshore assets across Australia and Asia-Pacific approach end-of-life.
Xodus Group has secured a contract to support environmental approvals and regulatory activities for Phases 2 and 3 of the Northern Endeavour Decommissioning Program, the Australian government-led initiative to permanently decommission the former Laminaria-Corallina oil fields in the Timor Sea.
Managed by Australia's Department of Industry, Science and Resources, the project involves the decommissioning of offshore infrastructure associated with the Laminaria and Corallina fields, about 550 km northwest of Darwin. The program has become one of the country's most prominent offshore decommissioning efforts after the Northern Endeavour FPSO was taken over by the federal government following the collapse of former field operator Northern Oil & Gas Australia.
Phase 2 of the program will focus on the permanent plugging and abandonment of the subsea wells, while Phase 3 will address the decommissioning and removal of the remaining subsea infrastructure. The first phase was completed with the disconnection and tow-away of the Northern Endeavour FPSO for recycling, along with flushing of the subsea system.
Xodus, which supported Phase 1 by providing technical assurance and advisory services, will deliver environmental impact assessments, EPBC Act approvals support, oil spill modeling, GIS services, regulatory engagement assistance and implementation planning for the upcoming phases.
The company will partner with Elemental Consulting Services, which previously supported environmental approvals during Phase 1 for the FPSO operations contractor.
The next phases are expected to advance Australia's growing offshore decommissioning sector, with operators and regulators increasingly focused on safely retiring aging offshore infrastructure while meeting stringent environmental and regulatory requirements.