Xodus, Elemental retained for next phases of Laminaria-Corallina subsea decommissioning

Phase 2 of the program will focus on the permanent plugging and abandonment of the subsea wells, while Phase 3 will address the decommissioning and removal of the remaining subsea infrastructure. The first phase was completed with the disconnection and tow-away of the Northern Endeavour FPSO for recycling, along with flushing of the subsea system.

Xodus, which supported Phase 1 by providing technical assurance and advisory services, will deliver environmental impact assessments, EPBC Act approvals support, oil spill modeling, GIS services, regulatory engagement assistance and implementation planning for the upcoming phases.

The company will partner with Elemental Consulting Services, which previously supported environmental approvals during Phase 1 for the FPSO operations contractor.

The next phases are expected to advance Australia's growing offshore decommissioning sector, with operators and regulators increasingly focused on safely retiring aging offshore infrastructure while meeting stringent environmental and regulatory requirements.