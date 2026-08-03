PTTEP completes first wellhead platform relocation offshore Thailand

PTTEP has completed the first relocation and reuse of a decommissioned petroleum wellhead platform in Thailand's offshore industry, redeploying the Jakrawan K facility within its G1/61 gas development in the Gulf of Thailand.

The Jakrawan K wellhead platform, previously serving the Funan Field, has been transferred and reinstalled at another location within the development area and is now in operation.

PTTEP's campaign involved relocating and reinstalling the platform's topside, jacket and selected pile sections, with the entire construction and installation program completed in about six months. By comparison, development of a new wellhead platform would have required roughly 20 months, according to the company.

The company estimated that reusing the facility reduced construction costs by 35% to 50% compared with building an entirely new platform.

"In petroleum production, when resources in the field are depleted, wellhead platforms that remain structurally sound and safe can be reused to maximize their value and extend their utilization," said PTTEP CEO Montri Rawanchaikul.