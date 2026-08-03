PTTEP completes first wellhead platform relocation offshore Thailand
Why this news matters:
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The project demonstrates how operators can reduce offshore development costs and accelerate production by reusing existing infrastructure rather than building new facilities.
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PTTEP's plan to reuse 10 additional platforms suggests the approach could become a repeatable model for managing aging offshore assets across the Gulf of Thailand.
PTTEP has completed the first relocation and reuse of a decommissioned petroleum wellhead platform in Thailand's offshore industry, redeploying the Jakrawan K facility within its G1/61 gas development in the Gulf of Thailand.
The Jakrawan K wellhead platform, previously serving the Funan Field, has been transferred and reinstalled at another location within the development area and is now in operation.
PTTEP's campaign involved relocating and reinstalling the platform's topside, jacket and selected pile sections, with the entire construction and installation program completed in about six months. By comparison, development of a new wellhead platform would have required roughly 20 months, according to the company.
The company estimated that reusing the facility reduced construction costs by 35% to 50% compared with building an entirely new platform.
"In petroleum production, when resources in the field are depleted, wellhead platforms that remain structurally sound and safe can be reused to maximize their value and extend their utilization," said PTTEP CEO Montri Rawanchaikul.
Beyond the cost and schedule benefits, PTTEP said reuse of the platform is expected to avoid about 3,270 mt of CO2e emissions by reducing the need for new steel and equipment. The company also employed a wet-tow method to relocate the jacket, lowering energy consumption and minimizing impacts on marine life attached to the structure.
PTTEP plans to expand the initiative between 2027 and 2029 through the reuse of about 10 additional wellhead platforms that pass structural integrity and safety assessments.
The company is also pursuing alternative end-of-life uses for offshore infrastructure. Under a memorandum of agreement with Thailand's Department of Fisheries and Department of Mineral Fuels, PTTEP reported that it intends to convert retired wellhead platform jackets into artificial reefs in the Gulf of Thailand. Installation of the first nine repurposed jackets is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter.