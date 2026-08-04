Well-Safe partners with Islay for North Sea Beryl, Forties P&A work

The partnership aims to strengthen subsurface engineering support for UK North Sea decommissioning projects.
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Aug. 4, 2026
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Why this news matters:

  • UK North Sea operators continue to expand decommissioning activity, creating demand for specialized well abandonment and subsurface engineering expertise.

  • Integrated subsurface and well management teams can improve planning certainty and potentially reduce P&A costs, one of the largest decommissioning expenditures for offshore operators.

 

Courtesy Well-Safe Solutions
Well-Safe Guardian well decommissioning solution

Well-Safe Solutions describes its Well-Safe Guardian as the company's single-asset well decommissioning solution.

Well-Safe Solutions has signed a partnership agreement with Islay Subsurface & Engineering that includes support for the recently awarded Beryl and Forties decommissioning programs in the UK central North Sea. 

Under the agreement, Islay will provide subsurface expertise spanning geology, petrophysics, geophysics and reservoir engineering, complementing Well-Safe Solutions' well life-cycle management and plugging and abandonment (P&A) capabilities. 

According to Well-Safe, integrating subsurface engineering with well management services can help operators identify cost and risk reduction opportunities while improving P&A planning and execution. The companies also said the collaboration should provide greater certainty during decommissioning strategy development and operational delivery.

The Beryl and Forties areas are among the UK's long-producing North Sea developments, where operators are increasingly shifting spending from production activities toward large-scale late-life asset management and decommissioning programs.

Why subsurface expertise matters for P&A

For mature North Sea assets, detailed understanding of reservoir characteristics, well architecture and subsurface conditions is increasingly important during plugging and abandonment (P&A) campaigns. Subsurface analysis can help operators verify barrier designs, identify potential well integrity risks and optimize abandonment strategies before offshore operations begin.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Staff Writer / Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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