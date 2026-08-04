Well-Safe partners with Islay for North Sea Beryl, Forties P&A work

Well-Safe Solutions has signed a partnership agreement with Islay Subsurface & Engineering that includes support for the recently awarded Beryl and Forties decommissioning programs in the UK central North Sea.

Under the agreement, Islay will provide subsurface expertise spanning geology, petrophysics, geophysics and reservoir engineering, complementing Well-Safe Solutions' well life-cycle management and plugging and abandonment (P&A) capabilities.

According to Well-Safe, integrating subsurface engineering with well management services can help operators identify cost and risk reduction opportunities while improving P&A planning and execution. The companies also said the collaboration should provide greater certainty during decommissioning strategy development and operational delivery.

The Beryl and Forties areas are among the UK's long-producing North Sea developments, where operators are increasingly shifting spending from production activities toward large-scale late-life asset management and decommissioning programs.