Equinor gets go-ahead for P&A of North Sea Tordis well

The operation, to be performed by the COSL Promoter, should strengthen the well’s barrier condition.
June 2, 2026
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Courtesy COSL
COSLPromoter

Havtil has granted consent to use the drilling facility COSLPromoter for permanent plugging and abandonment on the Tordis Field.

Equinor has permission from the Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority (Havtil) to use the semisub COSLPromoter for plug and abandonment (P&A) of the 34/7-K-4 HT2 well on the Tordis Field in the North Sea.

This would involve permanent plugging of the reservoir and the Lista Formation to improve the well’s barrier status.

Tordis is in the Tampen area of the northern Norwegian North Sea, in between the Statfjord and Gullfaks fields, in 150-220 m water depth.

Following discovery in 1987, it was developed via a central subsea manifold tied back to Gullfaks C, which also supplies water for injection. Production started in 1994.

Seven single-well satellites and two subsea templates are currently connected to the manifold.

Early last month, COSL confirmed that another Norwegian operator, Vår Energi, had taken up a second option for the semisub COSLPioneer.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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