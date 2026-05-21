Global decommissioning activity builds from Brazil collaboration to North Sea contract awards
Operators and contractors are advancing new models for offshore decommissioning, from potential large-scale collaboration offshore Brazil to execution-focused contracts in the UK North Sea covering subsea decommissioning and well plug and abandonment (P&A).
Petrobras and Saipem assess integrated decommissioning model offshore Brazil
Saipem and Petrobras have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on potential joint development of integrated solutions for decommissioning oil and gas fields, subsea systems and associated infrastructure offshore Brazil.
The MoU includes P&A of offshore oil and gas wells.
It will help define a framework for the technical and operational collaboration between the two companies, the goals being to support the efficiency, sustainability and innovation for end‑of‑life infrastructure activities.
In addition, Saipem and Petrobras aim to jointly assess potential partnerships with specialist companies and institutions for decommissioning, and to develop and implement new technologies, methodologies and integrated solutions for this activity.
Their cooperation will also encompass evaluation of logistical and operational alternatives, such as the use of drilling rigs and vessels, and enhancement of existing practices to tackle the main technical and operational issues related to decommissioning activities.
The one-year agreement does not entail any binding commitments, Saipem reported, so any future developments would be subject to separate agreements between the two parties.
DeepOcean to deliver diverless FPSO disconnection program in UK North Sea
In the UK North Sea, an unnamed company has contracted DeepOcean to support the subsea decommissioning and disconnection of an FPSO.
The scope of work includes hydrocarbon and chemical injection flushing, isolation and disconnection of subsea trees, manifolds and pipeline infrastructure, disconnecting risers and a dynamic umbilical, riser and mooring chain severance and recovery, and sailaway of the FPSO and tow to the shore.
DeepOcean’s team in Aberdeen will manage the program.
“Execution will build on the methodologies and proprietary tooling that was pioneered at the disconnection of the Gryphon Alpha FPSO last year, enabling the full scope to be delivered entirely without the use of divers,” said Gary Scott, commercial director for DeepOcean’s EMEA region.
Well-Safe Solutions expands role with first well operatorship award
Well-Safe Solutions has secured a decommissioning contract in the UK North Sea, again from an unnamed client.
It will be the company’s first well operatorship award and also represents the first time a third party has been appointed as a well operator in the North Sea, Well-Safe Solutions said.
The company will perform full well decommissioning operations management, from planning through execution, initially delivering subsurface analysis and well design engineering, followed by rig, service and support vessel provision.
Well-Safe Defender, an enhanced pacesetter semisubmersible rig, will travel to the field and plans to start operations next month. The rig can accommodate 110 personnel and is configured for midwater environments and to address the technically complex subsurface conditions at the field, the company added.
After finishing the program, it will then mobilize directly to start its next contracted assignment in the northern North Sea.