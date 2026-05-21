Global decommissioning activity builds from Brazil collaboration to North Sea contract awards

Operators and contractors are advancing new models for offshore decommissioning, from potential large-scale collaboration offshore Brazil to execution-focused contracts in the UK North Sea covering subsea decommissioning and well plug and abandonment (P&A).

Petrobras and Saipem assess integrated decommissioning model offshore Brazil

Saipem and Petrobras have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on potential joint development of integrated solutions for decommissioning oil and gas fields, subsea systems and associated infrastructure offshore Brazil.

The MoU includes P&A of offshore oil and gas wells.

It will help define a framework for the technical and operational collaboration between the two companies, the goals being to support the efficiency, sustainability and innovation for end‑of‑life infrastructure activities.

In addition, Saipem and Petrobras aim to jointly assess potential partnerships with specialist companies and institutions for decommissioning, and to develop and implement new technologies, methodologies and integrated solutions for this activity.

Their cooperation will also encompass evaluation of logistical and operational alternatives, such as the use of drilling rigs and vessels, and enhancement of existing practices to tackle the main technical and operational issues related to decommissioning activities.

The one-year agreement does not entail any binding commitments, Saipem reported, so any future developments would be subject to separate agreements between the two parties.