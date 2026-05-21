Global decommissioning activity builds from Brazil collaboration to North Sea contract awards

Petrobras and Saipem are evaluating a joint approach to subsea decommissioning and well P&A offshore Brazil, while DeepOcean and Well-Safe Solutions secure new North Sea contract awards spanning FPSO removal and full well operatorship.
May 21, 2026
3 min read
Add Us On Google
Courtesy DeepOcean
DeepOcean's Edda Freya

DeepOcean has been engaged to support the subsea decommissioning and disconnection of a FPSO currently located in the UK sector of the North Sea.

Operators and contractors are advancing new models for offshore decommissioning, from potential large-scale collaboration offshore Brazil to execution-focused contracts in the UK North Sea covering subsea decommissioning and well plug and abandonment (P&A).

Petrobras and Saipem assess integrated decommissioning model offshore Brazil

Saipem and Petrobras have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on potential joint development of integrated solutions for decommissioning oil and gas fields, subsea systems and associated infrastructure offshore Brazil.

The MoU includes P&A of offshore oil and gas wells.

It will help define a framework for the technical and operational collaboration between the two companies, the goals being to support the efficiency, sustainability and innovation for endoflife infrastructure activities.

In addition, Saipem and Petrobras aim to jointly assess potential partnerships with specialist companies and institutions for decommissioning, and to develop and implement new technologies, methodologies and integrated solutions for this activity.

Their cooperation will also encompass evaluation of logistical and operational alternatives, such as the use of drilling rigs and vessels, and enhancement of existing practices to tackle the main technical and operational issues related to decommissioning activities.

The one-year agreement does not entail any binding commitments, Saipem reported, so any future developments would be subject to separate agreements between the two parties.

Courtesy 2H Offshore
Figure 1(b). Illustration of subsea well conditions as seen from ROV surveys.
BOP tethering, alternate intervention packages, and retrofit hardware solutions can help successfully overcome common P&A challenges.
May 20, 2026

DeepOcean to deliver diverless FPSO disconnection program in UK North Sea

In the UK North Sea, an unnamed company has contracted DeepOcean to support the subsea decommissioning and disconnection of an FPSO.

The scope of work includes hydrocarbon and chemical injection flushing, isolation and disconnection of subsea trees, manifolds and pipeline infrastructure, disconnecting risers and a dynamic umbilical, riser and mooring chain severance and recovery, and sailaway of the FPSO and tow to the shore.

DeepOcean’s team in Aberdeen will manage the program.

 “Execution will build on the methodologies and proprietary tooling that was pioneered at the disconnection of the Gryphon Alpha FPSO last year, enabling the full scope to be delivered entirely without the use of divers,” said Gary Scott, commercial director for DeepOcean’s EMEA region.

Courtesy ABS/Shutterstock/James Jones Jr
offshore decommissioning
Dismantling and recycling floating assets is a complex process demanding early planning to manage decommissioning cost, safety and risk.
May 4, 2026

Well-Safe Solutions expands role with first well operatorship award

Courtesy Well-Safe Solutions
Well-Safe Defender

Rig provision will be fulfilled by the Well-Safe Defender.

Well-Safe Solutions has secured a decommissioning contract in the UK North Sea, again from an unnamed client.

It will be the company’s first well operatorship award and also represents the first time a third party has been appointed as a well operator in the North Sea, Well-Safe Solutions said.

The company will perform full well decommissioning operations management, from planning through execution, initially delivering subsurface analysis and well design engineering, followed by rig, service and support vessel provision.

Well-Safe Defender, an enhanced pacesetter semisubmersible rig, will travel to the field and plans to start operations next month. The rig can accommodate 110 personnel and is configured for midwater environments and to address the technically complex subsurface conditions at the field, the company added.

After finishing the program, it will then mobilize directly to start its next contracted assignment in the northern North Sea.

Want more content like this?

Visit the Decommissioning section for more offshore news, project updates and technology trends. 

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Offshore leasing uncertainty drives higher energy costs for US consumers, CEA says
Case study: Delivering a 3 million‑lb landing string for 20k ultradeepwater operations