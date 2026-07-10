Petrobras confirms entry to Block 3 offshore São Tomé and Príncipe

Petrobras has completed its acquisition of a 75% operated stake in exploration Block 3 offshore São Tomé and Príncipe, West Africa.

Other partners are Oranto (15%) and the National Petroleum Agency of São Tomé and Príncipe (10%).

The acquisition adds to Petrobras' expanding exploration portfolio in Africa as the company pursues reserve replacement through frontier basin opportunities alongside development of Brazil's presalt resources.

Why Block 3?

Block 3 is located in the offshore São Tomé and Príncipe Exclusive Economic Zone in the Gulf of Guinea.

The acreage lies within a region that has attracted interest because of its geological similarities to producing petroleum systems elsewhere along the West African margin.

Petrobras has identified the block as part of its strategy to replenish exploration opportunities outside Brazil.

Petrobras did not disclose a timeline for future exploration activities on Block 3 or provide details on planned seismic, drilling, or subsurface evaluation work. The company also has not disclosed whether exploration wells have previously been drilled on the block.

The production sharing contract reportedly has a 28-year term.

São Tomé and Príncipe has long sought to develop its offshore petroleum resources, although commercial discoveries have yet to be established. The island nation has periodically awarded offshore acreage to international companies in an effort to attract investment and advance exploration activity.

Petrobras first announced the farm-in deal in April.