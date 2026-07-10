Petrobras confirms entry to Block 3 offshore São Tomé and Príncipe

The company initiated the farm-in deal in April. Other partners are Oranto (15%) and the National Petroleum Agency of São Tomé and Príncipe (10%).
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July 10, 2026
2 min read
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Why this news matters:

  • Petrobras' entry brings one of the world's leading deepwater operators into São Tomé and Príncipe's offshore sector, potentially increasing exploration activity in the frontier basin.
  • The acquisition reflects Petrobras' continued interest in expanding its exploration portfolio beyond Brazil while leveraging its offshore expertise.

 

Courtesy Petrobras
Map of Block 3 offshore São Tomé and Príncipe

Petrobras first announced in mid-April that it signed an agreement to acquire an interest and assume operatorship of Block 3 offshore São Tomé and Príncipe from Oranto Petroleum Ltd. (Oranto).

Petrobras has completed its acquisition of a 75% operated stake in exploration Block 3 offshore São Tomé and Príncipe, West Africa.

Other partners are Oranto (15%) and the National Petroleum Agency of São Tomé and Príncipe (10%).

The acquisition adds to Petrobras' expanding exploration portfolio in Africa as the company pursues reserve replacement through frontier basin opportunities alongside development of Brazil's presalt resources.

Why Block 3?

Block 3 is located in the offshore São Tomé and Príncipe Exclusive Economic Zone in the Gulf of Guinea.

The acreage lies within a region that has attracted interest because of its geological similarities to producing petroleum systems elsewhere along the West African margin.

Petrobras has identified the block as part of its strategy to replenish exploration opportunities outside Brazil.

Petrobras did not disclose a timeline for future exploration activities on Block 3 or provide details on planned seismic, drilling, or subsurface evaluation work. The company also has not disclosed whether exploration wells have previously been drilled on the block.

The production sharing contract reportedly has a 28-year term.

São Tomé and Príncipe has long sought to develop its offshore petroleum resources, although commercial discoveries have yet to be established. The island nation has periodically awarded offshore acreage to international companies in an effort to attract investment and advance exploration activity.

Petrobras first announced the farm-in deal in April.

Key takeaway:

Petrobras has finalized its entry into Block 3 offshore São Tomé and Príncipe, giving the company operatorship of a frontier exploration asset in the Gulf of Guinea as it expands its international exploration portfolio.

Latest Petrobras updates offshore Brazil:

Courtesy Ole Jørgen Bratland/Equinor
Equinor worker in the Campos Basin Pre-salt Polygon
The Brazilian state company will become a 50:50 partner in the Itaimbezino Block, subject to approvals.
June 10, 2026
ID 52011683 © Arnaldo Jr. | Dreamstime.com
Brazil flag
Buying out partner Petronas will give Petrobras a 100% operated position in the deepwater Tartaruga Verde and Espadarte-Module III fields.
April 11, 2026
Courtesy Petrobras
Map indicates the location of the discovery in the Campos Basin
The deepwater well has since been completed, with samples to undergo laboratory tests for characterization purposes.
March 30, 2026
Courtesy MODEC
FPSO Cidade de Campos dos Goytacazes MV29
The Brazilian major will become outright owner, assuming the ANP approves Petronas’ sale of its existing 50% interests.
March 20, 2026
This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Ariana Hurtado
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Ariana Hurtado

Editor-in-Chief

With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

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