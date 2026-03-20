Petrobras pre-empts Brava deal for share of two producing oil fields offshore Brazil

Petrobras has informed partner Petronas Petróleo Brasil that it plans to exercise its pre-emptive rights to acquire the latter’s 50% interests in the Tartaruga Verde and Espadarte – Module III fields in the southern Campos Basin offshore Brazil.

Brava Energia had been negotiating a deal with Petronas. Upon completion of the transaction, Petrobras (already operator of the fields) will resume holding a 100% interest.

Tartaruga Verde and Module III of Espadarte are in water depths varying from 700 to 1,620 m. Production heads to the FPSO Cidade de Campos dos Goytacazes (currently about 55,000 bbl/d of oil).

Petrobras will eventually pay Petronas $450 million, although completion of the transaction remains subject to approval by Brazil’s National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).