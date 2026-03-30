Petrobras finds oil in new area of Marlim Sul Field offshore Brazil

The deepwater well has since been completed, with samples to undergo laboratory tests for characterization purposes.
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March 30, 2026
Courtesy Petrobras
Map indicates the location of the discovery in the Campos Basin

Petrobras reported March 26 that it has identified the presence of "excellent quality oil" in the presalt of the Campos Basin in an exploratory well drilled in the Marlim Sul Field.

Petrobras has proven more oil in the Marlim Sul Field in the presalt Campos Basin.

Well 3-BRSA-1397-RJS was drilled in 1,178 m of water, 113 km offshore the municipality of Campos dos Goytacazes (RJ).

Analysis of wireline logs revealed the oil-bearing interval. Samples retrieved during drilling will be sent for laboratory studies to characterize the reservoirs and fluids encountered, Petrobras said, with further appraisal planned in the area.

The company operates Marlim Sul, discovered in November 1987 via well 4-RJS-382, with a 100% interest.

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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