Petrobras finds oil in new area of Marlim Sul Field offshore Brazil

Petrobras has proven more oil in the Marlim Sul Field in the presalt Campos Basin.

Well 3-BRSA-1397-RJS was drilled in 1,178 m of water, 113 km offshore the municipality of Campos dos Goytacazes (RJ).

Analysis of wireline logs revealed the oil-bearing interval. Samples retrieved during drilling will be sent for laboratory studies to characterize the reservoirs and fluids encountered, Petrobras said, with further appraisal planned in the area.

The company operates Marlim Sul, discovered in November 1987 via well 4-RJS-382, with a 100% interest.