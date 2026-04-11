Petrobras assumes full ownership of Campos Basin fields, subject to approvals

Petrobras has signed contracts to acquire Petronas’ 50% stakes in the Tartaruga Verde and Espadarte – Module III fields in the southern Campos Basin offshore Brazil.

The proposed deal was first announced in mid-March. Assuming approval from Brazil’s ANP agency for the $450-million transaction, Petrobras will remain operator with a 100% interest in the fields.

Tartaruga Verde Field and Module III of Espadarte is in water depths ranging from 700 to 1,620 m, both producing to the FPSO Cidade de Campos dos Goytacazes. Current production is about 55,000 bbl/d of oil.