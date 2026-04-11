Petrobras assumes full ownership of Campos Basin fields, subject to approvals

Buying out partner Petronas will give Petrobras a 100% operated position in the deepwater Tartaruga Verde and Espadarte-Module III fields.
Related To: 
April 11, 2026
ID 52011683 © Arnaldo Jr. | Dreamstime.com
Brazil flag

Petrobras has signed contracts to acquire Petronas’ 50% stakes in the Tartaruga Verde and Espadarte – Module III fields in the southern Campos Basin offshore Brazil.

The proposed deal was first announced in mid-March. Assuming approval from Brazil’s ANP agency for the $450-million transaction, Petrobras will remain operator with a 100% interest in the fields.

Tartaruga Verde Field and Module III of Espadarte is in water depths ranging from 700 to 1,620 m, both producing to the FPSO Cidade de Campos dos Goytacazes. Current production is about 55,000 bbl/d of oil.

Exclusive content:

ID 130723756 © Ranimiro Lotufo Neto | Dreamstime.com
oil and gas operations offshore Brazil
This report offers a comprehensive overview of Brazil's offshore oil and gas industry in 2025, highlighting exploration successes, technological advancements and strategic developments...
Sept. 12, 2025

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Offshore leasing uncertainty drives higher energy costs for US consumers, CEA says
Case study: Delivering a 3 million‑lb landing string for 20k ultradeepwater operations