Petrobras and Equinor expand Campos Basin partnership offshore Brazil

Petrobras has formed an agreement to farm into 50% of the Equinor-held Itaimbezinho Block in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil.

Upon completion, Equinor would retain a 50% operated position, with Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA) serving as manager of the production sharing contract.

The two parties are collaborating in other development projects in the basin, such as Raia, and new partners in the Jaspe exploration license.

Petrobras said Brazil’s Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) and the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) will review the assignment process, with completion of the transaction subject to governmental and regulatory approvals.