Petrobras and Equinor expand Campos Basin partnership offshore Brazil

The Brazilian state company will become a 50:50 partner in the Itaimbezino Block, subject to approvals.
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June 10, 2026
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Courtesy Ole Jørgen Bratland/Equinor
Equinor worker in the Campos Basin Pre-salt Polygon

Itaimbezinho and Jaspe, which are part of the Pre-salt Polygon, are located in the Campos Basin, where Equinor started its operations in Brazil with the Peregrino Field and where it is developing the Raia project.

Petrobras has formed an agreement to farm into 50% of the Equinor-held Itaimbezinho Block in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil.

Upon completion, Equinor would retain a 50% operated position, with Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA) serving as manager of the production sharing contract.

The two parties are collaborating in other development projects in the basin, such as Raia, and new partners in the Jaspe exploration license.

Petrobras said Brazil’s Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) and the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) will review the assignment process, with completion of the transaction subject to governmental and regulatory approvals.

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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