Eni starts up platforms, second liquefaction vessel at offshore Congo LNG development

The project will produce gas from two offshore fields via three production platforms, a former Saipem drilling rig converted for gas treatment compression, and the Nguya FLNG.
Related To: 
Dec. 4, 2025
Courtesy Eni
Nguya FLNG

Nguya FLNG

Eni has started up Phase 2 of the Congo LNG development ahead of schedule.

The company expects to export the first LNG cargo early next year.

Congo LNG Phase 2 facilities comprise three production platforms; the Nguya FLNG, which provides liquefaction and export of up to 3 MMmt/year of LNG; and the Scarabeo 5, Saipem’s former semisubmersible drilling rig, which has been converted to provide gas treatment and compression.

This configuration enabled the full development of the offshore Nené and Litchendjili fields in the Marine XII license, Eni said, also ensuring a steady flow of gas to both the Nguya and the Tango FLNG, which has been in service since late 2023.

Phase 2 was completed after construction began on the Nguya. Much of the project was executed in Congo.

The Nguya FLNG, which is 376 m long and 60 m wide, is equipped with technologies to reduce its carbon footprint and to process gas with different compositions; this should support future development of further offshore fields in the area.

The converted Scarabeo 5 also features decarbonization solutions.

Exclusive content:

ID 96208876 © Sedi78 | Dreamstime.com
FLNG designs evolve to meet market needs
Designs now focus on smaller vessels and modular liquefaction systems.
Oct. 1, 2025
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Video: FLNG vessel designs evolve to meet market needs
FLNG designs evolve to meet market needs