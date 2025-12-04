Eni starts up platforms, second liquefaction vessel at offshore Congo LNG development

Eni has started up Phase 2 of the Congo LNG development ahead of schedule.

The company expects to export the first LNG cargo early next year.

Congo LNG Phase 2 facilities comprise three production platforms; the Nguya FLNG, which provides liquefaction and export of up to 3 MMmt/year of LNG; and the Scarabeo 5, Saipem’s former semisubmersible drilling rig, which has been converted to provide gas treatment and compression.

This configuration enabled the full development of the offshore Nené and Litchendjili fields in the Marine XII license, Eni said, also ensuring a steady flow of gas to both the Nguya and the Tango FLNG, which has been in service since late 2023.

Phase 2 was completed after construction began on the Nguya. Much of the project was executed in Congo.

The Nguya FLNG, which is 376 m long and 60 m wide, is equipped with technologies to reduce its carbon footprint and to process gas with different compositions; this should support future development of further offshore fields in the area.

The converted Scarabeo 5 also features decarbonization solutions.