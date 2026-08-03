Petrobras, Ecopetrol make third deepwater gas discovery offshore Colombia

Petrobras and partner Ecopetrol have reported another deepwater gas discovery offshore Colombia in the Caribbean Sea, marking the latest success in an emerging gas hub that includes the previously announced Sirius and Papayuela discoveries.

The discovery adds to a growing string of offshore gas successes in Colombia's Caribbean waters, where the Sirius, Sirius North and Copoazu wells have highlighted the region's potential as a major new source of domestic natural gas. The finds are being closely watched as Colombia seeks new gas supplies to help offset declining production from mature fields.

The Sandia-1 well was drilled in 1,251 m water depth in Block GUA-OFF-O, about 42 km offshore Colombia's Caribbean coast.

Drilling operations began in December 2025 and reached total depth on July 29, following a campaign lasting nearly nine months.

According to the partners, well logs confirmed the presence of gas-bearing intervals. Further evaluation is under way, with gas samples scheduled for laboratory analysis to determine reservoir and fluid characteristics.

Sandia-1 lies about 18 km from the Sirius-1 and Sirius-2 wells and roughly 9 km from the previously discovered Copoazu-1 well, highlighting continued exploration success within the block.

Sandia-1 is also located near the Sirius discoveries, which Petrobras and Ecopetrol are advancing toward development. The partners have previously indicated that first gas from the broader Sirius project could occur around 2029-2030, subject to permitting, infrastructure development and final investment decisions.

Petrobras International Braspetro Colombia (PIB-COL), the operator, holds a 44.44% working interest in Block GUA-OFF-O, while Ecopetrol owns the remaining 55.56%.