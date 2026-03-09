Fugro assessing seabed conditions for deepwater Sirius gas development offshore Colombia

Fugro has detailed its current and recent investigative programs at offshore oil and gas field and wind farm locations.

Offshore the Americas, the company has conducted geotechnical site investigations, laboratory testing and analysis for Petrobras at the deepwater Sirius gas field in the Caribbean Sea offshore Colombia to support subsea infrastructure planning.

In the US Gulf of Mexico, Fugro has been performing continued metocean buoy mooring, maintenance and data services for Shell Energy North America at the Stones Field.

In addition, the company has undertaken nearshore and shallow-water site investigations for the Rio de Janeiro Offshore Wind Pilot Project, also for Petrobras.

Wind activity in Europe has included a metocean and wind measurement campaign for BHS in Germany, with SEAWATCH lidar buoys deployed at sites in the North Sea EEZ offshore wind hub.

In the Middle East & India, Fugro has conducted nearshore and offshore site investigations for Subsea7 to optimize engineering design, assess seabed risks and strengthen installation planning for a large-scale oil and gas development offshore Saudi Arabia; ROV- based inspection and intervention services to support QCON with the shutdown of subsea infrastructure offshore Qatar; and pre-lay surveys for the OMV Petrom-operated Neptune Deep natural gas pipeline in the Black Sea offshore Romania.

Finally, Fugro’s program in the Bass Strait offshore Australia has covered inspection, maintenance and repair services, including pipeline inspection, with the Blue Essence USV for multiple clients.

Looking ahead, the company is seeing initial signs of a recovery in offshore wind development in Europe with increased tendering activity. While the company sees no sign of new wind projects offshore the US, the sector is gaining momentum offshore Latin America and Canada.

As for offshore oil and gas, companies are looking to expand their portfolios through targeted exploration, but with a focus on tight timelines and cost efficiency.