Petrobras finds more gas on deepwater block offshore Colombia

Petrobras and Ecopetrol have discovered gas in the Copoazu prospect in deepwater Block GUA-OFF-O in the Caribbean Sea, 36 km offshore Colombia.

The Copoazu-1 well, in a water depth of 964 m, is 8 km from the partnership’s Sirius-1 gas discovery well and the Sirius-2 appraisal wells on the same block.

Drilling of Copoazu‑1 started last November, with operations still in progress. Electric logs and fluid samples led to the identification of gas-bearing intervals as well as the presence of gas in an additional objective beyond the main target area.

Laboratory analysis will follow to better define the gas-bearing region.

Petrobras International Braspetro B.V – Colombia Branch (PIB-COL) operated the GUA-OFF-) block with a 44.44% interest, with the remaining 55.56% held by Ecopetrol.