Petrobras finds more gas on deepwater block offshore Colombia

The Copoazu-1 well, which encountered gas in multiple intervals, is 8 km from the Sirius gas discovery.
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March 19, 2026
Courtesy Petrobras
offshore Colombia drilling rig

The new discovery of gas accumulation in the Copoazu-1 exploratory well, in the GUA-OFF-0 Block, is located in deep waters offshore Colombia. The drilling of the Copoazu-1 well started on Nov. 11, 2025, and is ongoing.

Petrobras and Ecopetrol have discovered gas in the Copoazu prospect in deepwater Block GUA-OFF-O in the Caribbean Sea, 36 km offshore Colombia.

The Copoazu-1 well, in a water depth of 964 m, is 8 km from the partnership’s Sirius-1 gas discovery well and the Sirius-2 appraisal wells on the same block.

Drilling of Copoazu1 started last November, with operations still in progress. Electric logs and fluid samples led to the identification of gas-bearing intervals as well as the presence of gas in an additional objective beyond the main target area.

Laboratory analysis will follow to better define the gas-bearing region.

Petrobras International Braspetro B.V – Colombia Branch (PIB-COL) operated the GUA-OFF-) block with a 44.44% interest, with the remaining 55.56% held by Ecopetrol.

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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