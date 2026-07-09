Eni awards TechnipFMC subsea contract for Baleine Phase 3 offshore Côte d’Ivoire

TechnipFMC will manufacture the flowlines and risers for the third-phase development of the Baleine Field offshore Côte d’Ivoire.
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July 9, 2026
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Why this news matters:

  • The award advances a major deepwater expansion project that is expected to lift Baleine production to about 150,000 bbl/d of oil and 200 MMscf/d of gas once Phase 3 comes online.
  • The contract follows the recent FPSO award for Baleine Phase 3, signaling continued progress toward full-field development of one of West Africa’s most significant recent offshore discoveries.

 

Courtesy Eni
offshore Baleine operations 2024

In addition to leveraging synergies with existing infrastructure, the project will use a new FPSO unit. 

Eni has ordered subsea transportation equipment from TechnipFMC for the deepwater Baleine Phase 3 development offshore Côte d’Ivoire.

Phase 3 was sanctioned in May 2026, with the FPSO and subsea infrastructure now moving into the execution phase.

TechnipFMC will design and fabricate flexible flowlines and risers that will connect the wells, in about 1,200 m of water, to the Wison-supplied FPSO.

TechnipFMC says the contract is worth between $75 million and $250 million.

Last week, Wison New Energies signed an EPCIC contract with Eni and Altera Infrastructure for the FPSO facility for the Baleine Phase 3 offshore oil and gas field. This indicates that key elements of the Baleine Phase 3 development are now being finalized ahead of full-scale construction.

How important is this project?

Eni says Baleine Phase 3 is expected to increase total field production to about 150,000 b/d of oil and 200 MMscfd of gas, making it one of the largest offshore developments currently under way in West Africa.

The produced gas is earmarked for Côte d'Ivoire's domestic market.

Source: enivideochannel; Published Jun 2, 2023

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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