Eni awards TechnipFMC subsea contract for Baleine Phase 3 offshore Côte d’Ivoire

Eni has ordered subsea transportation equipment from TechnipFMC for the deepwater Baleine Phase 3 development offshore Côte d’Ivoire.

Phase 3 was sanctioned in May 2026, with the FPSO and subsea infrastructure now moving into the execution phase.

TechnipFMC will design and fabricate flexible flowlines and risers that will connect the wells, in about 1,200 m of water, to the Wison-supplied FPSO.

TechnipFMC says the contract is worth between $75 million and $250 million.

Last week, Wison New Energies signed an EPCIC contract with Eni and Altera Infrastructure for the FPSO facility for the Baleine Phase 3 offshore oil and gas field. This indicates that key elements of the Baleine Phase 3 development are now being finalized ahead of full-scale construction.

How important is this project?

Eni says Baleine Phase 3 is expected to increase total field production to about 150,000 b/d of oil and 200 MMscfd of gas, making it one of the largest offshore developments currently under way in West Africa.

The produced gas is earmarked for Côte d'Ivoire's domestic market.