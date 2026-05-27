Baleine partners adding third FPSO to offshore Cote d’Ivoire development

The new, purpose-designed facility will more than double oil production from the Baleine field.
May 27, 2026
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Courtesy Eni
Baleine partners adding third FPSO to offshore Cote d’Ivoire development

Eni, Vitol and Petroci have taken FID on the deepwater Baleine Phase 3 project offshore Cote d’Ivoire.

This will involve the addition of a new FPSO – two converted floaters were commissioned for Phase 1 and 2. It will raise oil production capacity from the Baleine field from 60,000 to 150,000 b/d, and gas production from 80 to 200 MMcf/d.

Eni said the FPSO would be designed for high operational efficiency and safety and reduced environmental impact.

The project will follow the phased, fast-track development model adopted for the first two development phases, targeting early production while optimising costs through use of the established offshore infrastructure.

All produced gas will be reserved for Côte d’Ivoire’s domestic needs, including expanding electricity generation.

 

 

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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