Baleine partners adding third FPSO to offshore Cote d’Ivoire development

Eni, Vitol and Petroci have taken FID on the deepwater Baleine Phase 3 project offshore Cote d’Ivoire.

This will involve the addition of a new FPSO – two converted floaters were commissioned for Phase 1 and 2. It will raise oil production capacity from the Baleine field from 60,000 to 150,000 b/d, and gas production from 80 to 200 MMcf/d.

Eni said the FPSO would be designed for high operational efficiency and safety and reduced environmental impact.

The project will follow the phased, fast-track development model adopted for the first two development phases, targeting early production while optimising costs through use of the established offshore infrastructure.

All produced gas will be reserved for Côte d’Ivoire’s domestic needs, including expanding electricity generation.