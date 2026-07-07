Eni awards Wison New Energies major EPCIC contract for Baleine Phase 3 FPSO

Wison New Energies has officially signed the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract for a new FPSO vessel destined for Eni’s Baleine Phase 3 development offshore Côte d’Ivoire.

The contract, signed with Eni and Altera Infrastructure, marks a key milestone in the full-field expansion of one of West Africa’s largest recent offshore oil and gas projects. Altera will own and operate the FPSO under a fixed 15-year bareboat charter.

The newbuild FPSO, to be constructed in China by Wison, is designed to process up to 90,000 barrels of oil per day, 160 million standard cubic feet per day of natural gas, and 80,000 barrels per day of produced water, while providing 1.4 million barrels of crude storage capacity.

Once Phase 3 comes on stream, total production from the Baleine field is expected to reach approximately 150,000 barrels of oil per day and 200 MMscfd of gas, with all produced gas allocated to Côte d’Ivoire’s domestic market to support power generation and industrial growth.

The development builds on the fast-track, phased approach that has defined the Baleine project since its discovery. Eni and partners Petroci and Vitol sanctioned Phase 3 via Final Investment Decision in May 2026, just months after earlier phases using redeployed and upgraded floating units began production.

“This contract demonstrates Wison’s growing capabilities in delivering full-cycle FPSO solutions,” the company said, highlighting the project as an important milestone in its offshore energy portfolio.

The Baleine field, located in water depths ranging from 700 to 1,300 meters approximately 70 km offshore, continues to strengthen Côte d’Ivoire’s position as a regional energy hub following Eni’s rapid development timeline from discovery to first oil.