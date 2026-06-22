Troll partners commit to next-phase TWIN subsea project in the North Sea

Equinor and partners Petoro, Shell, TotalEnergies and ConocoPhillips have sanctioned a new NOK4 billion-plus ($410-million) subsea development at the Troll Field in the North Sea.
They are targeting startup by 2028.
The TWIN project, designed to recover about 11 Bcm, is the third step of Troll Phase 3, which produces gas from the Troll West reservoir.
Note, Equinor defines TWIN as "Troll West Increased gas recovery North."
Later this year, the second step is due to go onstream, sustaining high throughput between the Troll A platform and the onshore reception plant at Kollsnes through 2030.
TWIN will feature two wells on one subsea template and a pipeline connected to existing subsea infrastructure, with the umbilical and MEG line also extended to the new development.
“Our fields are aging, new discoveries are smaller and costs are increasing. If we are to continue delivering, we need to do something radically different,” said Gunnar Nakken, Equinor's SVP for projects and subsea Norway. “Our ambition is to halve costs and execution time for our subsea projects and develop six to eight such projects per year toward 2035.”
The company has set a target of producing 1.3 MMbbl/d from its fields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf in 2035.