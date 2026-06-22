Troll partners commit to next-phase TWIN subsea project in the North Sea

The TWIN project, designed to recover about 11 Bcm, is the third step of Troll Phase 3, which produces gas from the Troll West reservoir.

Note, Equinor defines TWIN as "Troll West Increased gas recovery North."

Later this year, the second step is due to go onstream, sustaining high throughput between the Troll A platform and the onshore reception plant at Kollsnes through 2030.

TWIN will feature two wells on one subsea template and a pipeline connected to existing subsea infrastructure, with the umbilical and MEG line also extended to the new development.