Troll partners commit to next-phase TWIN subsea project in the North Sea

The new wells and pipelines should help recover a further 11 Bcm of gas from the giant Troll Field for delivery to Kollsnes.
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June 22, 2026
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Courtesy Jan Arne Wold / ©Equinor
Troll A platform in the North Sea

"The project helps sustain jobs, value creation and secure gas exports to Europe from Troll A [pictured above] and Kollsnes,” says Gunnar Nakken, Equinor's senior vice president for projects and subsea Norway.

Equinor and partners Petoro, Shell, TotalEnergies and ConocoPhillips have sanctioned a new NOK4 billion-plus ($410-million) subsea development at the Troll Field in the North Sea.

They are targeting startup by 2028.

Courtesy Harald Pettersen / ©Equinor
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The TWIN project, designed to recover about 11 Bcm, is the third step of Troll Phase 3, which produces gas from the Troll West reservoir.

Note, Equinor defines TWIN as "Troll West Increased gas recovery North."

Later this year, the second step is due to go onstream, sustaining high throughput between the Troll A platform and the onshore reception plant at Kollsnes through 2030.

TWIN will feature two wells on one subsea template and a pipeline connected to existing subsea infrastructure, with the umbilical and MEG line also extended to the new development.

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“Our fields are aging, new discoveries are smaller and costs are increasing. If we are to continue delivering, we need to do something radically different,” said Gunnar Nakken, Equinor's SVP for projects and subsea Norway. “Our ambition is to halve costs and execution time for our subsea projects and develop six to eight such projects per year toward 2035.”

The company has set a target of producing 1.3 MMbbl/d from its fields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf in 2035. 

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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