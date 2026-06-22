Equinor outlines plan for multi-field Ringvei Vest project in the North Sea

Equinor and its partners in multiple licenses in the Norwegian North Sea have agreed on the concept for the cluster Ringvei Vest development.

They plan a subsea tieback of seven discoveries and one prospect to the floating concrete Troll B platform. Equinor estimates the combined resource at 240 MMboe.

The discoveries—Grosbeak, Swisher, Mulder, Kveikje, Toppand, Røver Sør, and Røver Nord—and the Grønngylt prospect are located in eight licenses with a total of seven partners.

As the operator of all the concessions, Equinor has coordinated studies concerning which of the finds merit inclusion, plus the host platform.