Marine Minerals Administration advances first proposed offshore critical minerals lease sale

Following public comments and industry interest, the Area Identification (Area ID) in November 2025 expanded the area under consideration to roughly 33 million acres (about 134,000 km² or 6,069 whole and partial blocks). The actual blocks offered in any lease sale would be a subset of this larger planning area.

Acting MMA Director Matt Giacona highlighted the strategic importance: “Critical minerals have become a strategic asset in global competition, and China’s dominance... creates unacceptable risks for America’s energy, defense and manufacturing sectors.” The proposed stipulations require lessees to make every reasonable effort to hire American Samoans, use local businesses, and utilize the Port of Pago Pago.

This initiative represents the first such offshore mineral leasing process in over 30 years.

Issuance of the PLN advances the process but does not guarantee a sale or any extraction activities. Public comments on the proposed notice will inform next steps. The MMA (formed by the recent reunification of BOEM and BSEE) will continue environmental, safety, and stakeholder considerations.

Materials and updates are available at: www.boem.gov/american-samoa.

This development has drawn both support for economic and security benefits and opposition from some local stakeholders concerned about environmental impacts and consultation processes. Any actual mining would face further regulatory steps.