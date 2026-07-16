Study highlights roadmap for Mediterranean offshore wind growth
Why this news matters:
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The study suggests that regulatory certainty, grid access and infrastructure may be as important as technology in determining whether Mediterranean offshore wind projects move forward.
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Its findings provide a framework for governments and industry to accelerate offshore wind development while supporting Europe's energy security goals.
As countries around the Mediterranean advance floating offshore wind ambitions, a new study by WindEurope and Politecnico di Torino concludes that regulatory certainty, grid access and port infrastructure will be just as important as technology in turning projects into commercial developments.
According to the study, clear and predictable regulatory frameworks, expanded infrastructure and stronger grid connections are critical to converting the region’s offshore wind potential into viable projects.
The research examines the opportunities and challenges for floating offshore wind development in the Mediterranean and identifies several priorities for policymakers and industry.
The study identifies five priorities:
- Stable permitting, auction and grid-access rules;
- Expanded port and logistics infrastructure;
- Stronger offshore-to-onshore grid connections;
- Supply-chain and workforce development; and
- Environmental monitoring and stakeholder engagement.
To support offshore wind deployment at industrial scale, the study also highlights the need for expanded industrial capacity, logistics networks and a skilled workforce.
Efficient transmission links between offshore projects and onshore power grids were identified as another key factor influencing project costs, schedules and overall feasibility.
In addition, the authors emphasize the importance of environmental safeguards, ongoing monitoring programs and early engagement with local communities.
The overall objective, according to the study, is to better align public policy, industry decisions and technical priorities to support growth of offshore wind in a region considered strategically important for Europe’s energy security and competitiveness.
"Clear rules matter as much as technology," the WindEurope news release stated.
The authors said aligning policy, infrastructure planning and industrial capacity will be necessary to convert the Mediterranean's offshore wind potential into commercially viable projects.
Read the full study:
Potentials and challenges of floating wind in the Mediterranean Sea: A joint industrial and academic perspective - ScienceDirect