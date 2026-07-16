Study highlights roadmap for Mediterranean offshore wind growth

The research examines the opportunities and challenges for floating offshore wind development in the Mediterranean and identifies several priorities for policymakers and industry.

The study identifies five priorities:

Stable permitting, auction and grid-access rules; Expanded port and logistics infrastructure; Stronger offshore-to-onshore grid connections; Supply-chain and workforce development; and Environmental monitoring and stakeholder engagement.

To support offshore wind deployment at industrial scale, the study also highlights the need for expanded industrial capacity, logistics networks and a skilled workforce.

Efficient transmission links between offshore projects and onshore power grids were identified as another key factor influencing project costs, schedules and overall feasibility.

In addition, the authors emphasize the importance of environmental safeguards, ongoing monitoring programs and early engagement with local communities.

The overall objective, according to the study, is to better align public policy, industry decisions and technical priorities to support growth of offshore wind in a region considered strategically important for Europe’s energy security and competitiveness.

"Clear rules matter as much as technology," the WindEurope news release stated.

The authors said aligning policy, infrastructure planning and industrial capacity will be necessary to convert the Mediterranean's offshore wind potential into commercially viable projects.

Read the full study:

Potentials and challenges of floating wind in the Mediterranean Sea: A joint industrial and academic perspective - ScienceDirect