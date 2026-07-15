Principle Power Expands EFGL floating wind role to operations and maintenance

Principle Power will perform Operations and Maintenance (O&M) support for the 30-MW Éoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion (EFGL) project in the French sector of the Mediterranean Sea.

Operator Ocean Winds (OW) awarded the contract which covers the development’s three WindFloat foundations, which host three Vestas V164-10 MW turbines.

Principle Power will provide integrated O&M services for the floating foundations, including inspection, maintenance, and repair, remote monitoring, data analytics, and engineering assistance.

The company will use its new Asset Hub application to support the client’s decision making with remote, real-time monitoring and automated insights.

It will manage operations at the project’s O&M base at Port-La Nouvelle in the Occitanie region.

Ocean Winds employs six local staff to maintain the platforms, anchor lines, inter-array cables and other ancillary items, alongside Vestas’ turbines inspection and maintenance personnel.

Principle Power has also expanded its O&M division to support the project locally.

This is the company’s fourth floating wind project following the 2-MW WindFloat 1, the 25-MW WindFloat Atlantic offshore Portugal, and the 50-MW Kincardine Offshore Wind Farm in the UK North Sea.

The WindFloat foundations are said to be withstanding waves of 20 m and winds up to 214 km/h, while delivering more than 1 TWh combined of power to grids.